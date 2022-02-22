Darn Covid!: Couple's wedding plans derailed as both test positive days before their big day

Last Sunday (Feb 20) was supposed to be her wedding day, but 25-year-old Joyce Yap spent it alone in her room.

No, not because her groom had cold feet. But because the couple tested positive just days before their big day.

Ms Yap’s fiance, JJ, tested positive on Feb 14, and she drew the same result three days later.

In a series of TikTok videos, the bride-to-be said her fiance felt unwell after collecting their marriage certificates on Feb 14.

"I gave him an ART kit (and) he tested positive… I knew I might get it since we shared food," Ms Yap wrote, adding that she was initially hopeful the wedding would proceed as soon as JJ ended his isolation on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ms Yap said she was "stressed and overwhelmed" while waiting for the result of her own polymerase chain reaction test.

"There were many uncertainties... I didn't know if I'd be positive on my wedding day itself," she said.

"When I had to postpone the wedding, I was pretty calm. I knew nothing (else) could be done except to postpone or cancel it."

The couple will now tie the knot on March 20.

After informing family and friends of the change in plans, Ms Yap also had to sort things out with the wedding vendors.

One additional cost they incurred was for the hotel venue.

"It's definitely out of the planned budget,” Ms Yap said. But it's (still) within our means."

While she had considered cancelling the shindig altogether, JJ wanted to go through with it for memories' sake.

"Most of the wedding guests were quite chill. Some of my relatives and friends shared that they just got Covid-19 too. So I guess the postponement works," Ms Yap said.

"I just hope we can get married next month without any issues."