DBS online services down for nearly an hour; second disruption in under 2 months

Thousands of DBS Bank customers in Singapore said on Friday they were unable to use DBS digibank online and mobile services for about an hour from around 12.30pm.

DBS’ digital banking services, as well as physical ATMs, were said to be down.

Complaints on the website Downdetector, which tracks outages, saw a surge in complaints about DBS at 12.45pm. There were more than 2,000 reports from DBS bank customers on the website.

At 1pm, a total of 3,134 reports were made.

In response to customer complaints on the bank’s Facebook page and on Twitter, DBS said at about 12.4pm that it was experiencing higher volume traffic for digibank login, adding that its team had been notified on the issue.

Twitter users were also told to e-mail the bank’s customer relations, should the problem persist.

This is the second disruption for DBS reported by its customers within two months. On March 29, DBS Bank customers were unable to use digital banking services for over 12 hours, from 7am to about 7.30pm.

The Straits Times has contacted DBS for more information.