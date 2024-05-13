Deaf man filmed himself performing sex acts with boys as young as 5 years old

A deaf man who took photos and videos of himself performing sex acts with boys as young as five years old pleaded guilty in a district court on May 13.

Mohd Noor Effendy Eddy Rosmanah, 38, admitted to one count of possessing child abuse material.

The Malaysian attended court proceedings via video-link from Changi Prison with the help of a sign language interpreter.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran told the court that Noor engaged in sexual acts with boys between the ages of five and 16 in Malaysia, and would photograph and film these acts.

When questioned by the Singapore police after his arrest, Noor told them he did so for his own “pleasure” and “enjoyment”.

He added that he kept the videos in his Google Drive account “for memory’s sake”.

Noor also downloaded child pornography that was shared by his friends on a Telegram account in Singapore, and from browsing child pornography websites.

In total, he had 61 videos and 15 photographs of child sexual abuse material on his Google Drive Account.

On Oct 13, 2022, the Singapore Police Force received intelligence that Noor’s Google Drive account had accessed child sexual abuse material.

At the time, Noor was not in Singapore. The police lodged a gazette to be notified if he re-entered Singapore.

When Noor tried to enter Singapore on Dec 2, 2022, via the Woodlands Checkpoint, he was detained and arrested.

He came clean to the police and told them how he had obtained the child abuse material.

In court, the interpreter signed the statement of facts to Noor, who responded by making his right hand into a fist and bobbing it back and forth, which means “yes” in sign language.

The court heard that Noor had no previous criminal records in Singapore.

Noor is represented by pro bono lawyers Benedict Koh and Tan Su from Pro Bono SG, a local charity that helps the underprivileged with legal awareness, guidance and representation.

His lawyers are expected to deliver a mitigation plea on his behalf on May 20. Noor is also expected to be sentenced the same day.

For possessing child abuse material, Noor can be jailed for up to five years, and fined or caned.