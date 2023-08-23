Debt collector sends letters to same address; debtor has moved out

A woman keeps getting letters sent to her address by a debt collector even though the debtor has moved out.

Stomper Ng shared a copy of a letter from Pinnacle Credit Service, which said that the company had been appointed by United Overseas Bank (UOB) to request payment for an outstanding balance of $33,872.26.

The Stomper said the person who owed the money was an ex-tenant.

"UOB did not keep track of their customers. Instead, an innocent party is not only being inconvenienced, but I have tried calling the debt collection company and no one answered. Emails were not responded to," she said.

"The mail was returned to Pinnacle Credit Services, indicating that no such person lived here and yet they continue to send letters to harass the owner and occupants!

"These people have nothing better to do than to chase the innocent party for payment. I will not hesitate to call the police if ever any debt collector turns up at my residence."

Stomp has contacted UOB and Pinnacle Credit Service for more info.

Stomp understands that the bank was not informed by the company of the returned mail.