Delays, heavy road traffic expected at crossings to Malaysia during Sept holidays: ICA
The ICA said travellers should be prepared for heavy traffic and adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in jams.PHOTO: ST FILE
Wallace Woon
Aug 31, 2022 06:55 pm

Travellers looking to drive across the Causeway or Second Link to Malaysia should expect delays during the September school holidays from this Friday to Sept 11.

This was because the volume of road traffic moving across the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is gradually returning to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In an advisory issued on Wednesday (Aug 31), the ICA said travellers should be prepared to experience heavy traffic and adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.

"We seek travellers' understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints," ICA said.

More than 313,000 people were recorded passing through both checkpoints each day over the weekend of Aug 26 to 28.

This surpassed the 302,000 travellers recorded on National Day and the 278,000 that crossed each day during the June school holidays.

'You could fly to Hong Kong in that time': TikTok users film epic queues at Causeway over weekend
'Can fly to HK': Epic queues at Causeway last week

Some 224,000 travellers crossed the land borders each day during the Vesak Day weekend this year and 149,000 on each day of the Good Friday weekend.

