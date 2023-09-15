Delivery man killed in road accident was on his way home to celebrate birthday

The accident took place at the junction of Upper Aljunied Road and Bidadari Park Drive on Monday.

A delivery man who was on his way home to celebrate his birthday died after his motorcycle collided with a car near Woodleigh Mall on Monday evening.

Mr Lee Boon Tiam, 46, was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the accident at the junction of Upper Aljunied Road and Bidadari Park Drive at 8.14pm, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

His eldest son, Mr Lee Yong Sen, 23, told Shin Min Daily News that his family had prepared a birthday feast for their father, a permanent resident who worked for a factory in Aljunied.

He said his father would usually finish work between 5pm and 6pm. When the elder Mr Lee did not return home at dinner time on Monday, the family thought he was likely working overtime.

“At about 8.30pm, I received a call from a woman informing me that he was involved in an accident and asked me to rush to the hospital immediately,” said Mr Lee, a car mechanic.

“It was only when my mother, my brother and I arrived at the hospital at 10pm that we realised how serious our father’s condition was. That was then when we also asked my younger sister to rush to the hospital.”

Mr Lee told Shin Min that his father suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to undergo surgery immediately.

But his father was pronounced brain dead at 2am on Tuesday, and died at 7pm from injuries to the head.

“This was too sudden and we could not accept it at all. My parents loved each other deeply and my father’s death hit my mother really hard,” said Mr Lee, adding that he did not expect the accident to happen as his father was an experienced and careful motorcyclist.

“The driver involved in the accident said he didn’t see my father on the road. He did not have a dashboard camera either. Hence, we hope that eyewitnesses will come forward to provide us with information that will help us find out what really happened.”

A 38-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, police said.