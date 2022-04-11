Delivery man on motorised wheelchair does 50kmh along Sengkang West Way

Apparently, even with a personal mobility aid, you could feel the need. The need for speed.

A man in a GrabFood uniform decided he didn't need a motorcycle or car to burn some rubber, riding a motorised wheelchair in the middle lane of a road along Sengkang West Way on Sunday (April 10) night.

Remarkably, he was travelling at speeds of up to 50kmh.

He also did not appear to have a helmet on, and his motorised wheelchair had only one flashing beacon and no brake lights.

The particular stretch of road has a speed limit of 60kmh, with a police speed camera on site.

A video of the brave man’s journey was captured on video, which shows him riding in the middle lane of the three-lane road towards Jalan Kayu. On his left was a public bus and in front of him a lorry.

At one point, a driver behind him flashed a high beam, presumably as a signal for him to get off the road.

But instead of filtering left to a lane reserved for slower-moving vehicles, the motorised wheelchair went right, the lane for faster vehicles.

Well, here’s someone at least that makes sure your food reaches you on time.