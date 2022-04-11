Delivery man on motorised wheelchair does 50kmh along Sengkang West Way
Apparently, even with a personal mobility aid, you could feel the need. The need for speed.
A man in a GrabFood uniform decided he didn't need a motorcycle or car to burn some rubber, riding a motorised wheelchair in the middle lane of a road along Sengkang West Way on Sunday (April 10) night.
Remarkably, he was travelling at speeds of up to 50kmh.
He also did not appear to have a helmet on, and his motorised wheelchair had only one flashing beacon and no brake lights.
The particular stretch of road has a speed limit of 60kmh, with a police speed camera on site.
A video of the brave man’s journey was captured on video, which shows him riding in the middle lane of the three-lane road towards Jalan Kayu. On his left was a public bus and in front of him a lorry.
At one point, a driver behind him flashed a high beam, presumably as a signal for him to get off the road.
But instead of filtering left to a lane reserved for slower-moving vehicles, the motorised wheelchair went right, the lane for faster vehicles.
Well, here’s someone at least that makes sure your food reaches you on time.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now