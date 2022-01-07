Delivery rider caught riding motorcycle on accessibility ramp

A Foodpanda delivery rider got into a spot of bother when she was caught riding her motorcycle on an accessibility ramp at an estate in Dover.

A passer-by recorded the delivery rider, and in the video can be heard saying that she was “not supposed to ride here... I'm gonna report you to the police".

The rider reacted nonchalantly and continued travelling up the ramp.

The Facebook video, shared on Jan 1, has garnered some 300,000 views and drawn polarising comments from netizens.

Some empathised with the rider who was simply “making a living” and chided the passer-by for not minding his own business, while others criticised the delivery rider for "endangering the safety of pedestrians".

Accessibility ramps are installed at housing estates for the convenience of the elderly and the wheelchair-bound.

According to AsiaOne, a Foodpanda spokesperson has addressed the incident, saying: "We are currently investigating the matter internally. We regularly remind our riders to ride safely and to abide by road traffic rules.

"Riders who are found to have flouted regulations will face strict disciplinary action, including [a] potential blacklist."