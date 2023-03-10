Delivery rider mercilessly chides man he thinks is working illegally

A food delivery rider confronted a man, who he suspected to be working illegally, in the middle of the street, causing the latter to break down in tears.

In a video re-uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday (March 8) by user Fi_krayy, the delivery rider is seen admonishing a man in a blue-shirt, who is understood to be delivering food as well.

It appears the video was taken by the delivery rider, whose identity is not revealed.

He alleges that the man is an “illegal rider doing local delivery jobs”, and films the man’s e-bike that has two bags attached, one containing food he was supposedly going to deliver.

Unlike usual food delivery bags which are coloured and have the platform’s logo on them, the ones in the video were in black.

Although the man is in tears, crouched down to the floor begging for forgiveness, the delivery rider continues chiding him, threatening to call the police as well.

"You're not supposed to come to Singapore [to] do this, our jobs are getting (fewer) because of you!"

“You're not supposed to come to Singapore [to] do this, our jobs are getting (fewer) because of you!”

It is not known whether the man is a Singaporean or a foreigner.

The rider then asks the man to show him his rider profile on the Foodpanda app, so that he could note his details.

According to the Foodpanda website, food delivery riders have to be either a Singaporean or a Permanent Resident.

Netizens in the comments section didn't seem to side with the aggressor. Instead, they called him out for his actions, reasoning that the man in the video -- Singaporean or not -- was simply trying to make a living.