Disappointed woman seeks refund from matchmaking agency

All she wanted was to find a man to settle down with. But not just any man of course. He had to fulfil her criteria for height, educational level and earnings.

So she went to a matchmaking agency, and paid more than $2,000 for a package of five dates with men they would find her. The agency was said to be well-known, and was offering a half-price promotion on a $4,000 package.

But she was so disappointed with the experience, she asked for a refund, which was refused, she told Shin Min Daily News.

The 39-year-old bank manager, a Ms Chen, who is 1.63m tall, said her expectations of a potential partner were "not high". He had to be taller than her, with the same level of education, earning at least $8,000 a month. He also had to be Chinese and a Buddhist or a free thinker.

But her first date was with someone who earned less than her, "with an annual increment of tens of dollars". After complaining to the agency, they agreed to give her an additional complimentary date.

But although subsequent dates were with guys who met her criteria, she didn't find a connection with any of them.

"I felt one of them was a little too old while another shared an ice cream with me on the first date, which I found slightly odd. We exchanged numbers after that but didn't contact each other."

Ms Chen also felt the agency’s services were unprofessional, and said its consultants took months to set up dates, or were hard to contact.

She went on four dates organised by the agency over a year and a half, each at an additional cost of up to $400.

She then asked for a refund but was offered an upgrade with a dating coach and two complimentary coaching sessions instead. She insisted on getting a refund.

Ms Chen said her only relationship had been during her undergraduate days in university. But the couple found they weren’t compatible and broke up after two years.

Then she was busy with work and taking care of her parents. She had tried online dating but found it unreliable, and finally went to the agency because she wanted to settle down by the age of 40.

Shin Min quoted a spokesman for the agency as saying: "As the client's initial request did not meet the requirements for a refund to be processed, our manager offered to upgrade her package instead. But knowing that she would like to discontinue our service, we have reached out to her to see how we can resolve the issue."