Dislodged hose from construction site sprays mud on car, Marymount Road; no one hurt

Footage posted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the car drenched in mud when it drove past the construction site.

A car was drenched in mud that came from above as it went past a construction site along Marymount Road towards Pemimpin Drive in late August.

The incident happened at about 5.45pm on Aug 30 when the car was passing by a construction site for the North-South Corridor (NSC) tunnel between Marymount Lane and Pemimpin Place. About one week later, a video of the incident was circulated widely on social media.

Footage posted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the car moving ahead even after it was covered in mud. Mud also fell on a section of the road, causing other motorists to slow down to avoid skidding on the large muddy puddle.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday that a dislodged machine hose resulted in mud splashing onto the passing vehicle and part of Marymount Road.

There were no injuries to construction crew or the public, and the project’s contractor immediately cleaned the affected vehicle and road section, added the spokesman.

“We have conducted a thorough investigation into the incident and our contractor has also inspected all the machinery on-site to prevent a recurrence,” said LTA’s spokesman.

“Our contractor will ensure that all the machinery are regularly checked and maintained.”

According to project details listed at the construction site, the contractor in charge is the Singapore branch of construction firm China Railway First Group, while the supervising qualified person is R.J. Crocker Consultants.

ST’s attempts to contact China Railway First Group and R.J. Crocker Consultants were unsuccessful.

In February 2022, China Railway First Group was fined $22,000 for flying an unmanned drone over the same construction site without a permit.

The firm was awarded a $446 million contract by LTA in December 2018 to build a 1.1km section of tunnel between Marymount Lane and Pemimpin Place.

The construction of the tunnel is part of the $7.47 billion integrated transport corridor linking northern Singapore with the city, which is slated to be completed by 2029.

The corridor comprises an 8.8km viaduct and 12.3km of underground road tunnels. It is expected to alleviate the heavy traffic on the Central Expressway and support developments in the north of Singapore.