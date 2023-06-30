Display national flag from July 1 to Sept 30 as part of National Day celebrations

From July 1 to Sept 30, households may display the national flag at their offices, building premises, and residential premises.

In celebration of Singapore’s 58th National Day in 2023, all Singaporeans are encouraged to display the national flag during the National Day celebration period from July 1 to Sept 30, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a statement on Friday.

During this period, all organisations and households may display the national flag at their offices, building premises, and residential premises.

The rules for flying and displaying the national flag are relaxed during this period and flags may be flown without a flagpole and night illumination, the statement said.

However, MCCY also reminded citizens that torn or worn-out flags should not be displayed and instead packed into a sealed black trash bag before being disposed of.

“The national flag is Singapore’s most visible symbol of statehood and a symbol of our national unity and resilience. It should be treated with respect, and used in an appropriate and dignified manner,” the statement said.

The full guidelines on the display and use of the flag can be viewed at https://go.gov.sg/nationalflag.

The National Symbols Act, which will replace the existing Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act governing use of the flag and other national symbols, was passed in Parliament on Sept 13, 2022 after a series of public engagements. The legislation provides a framework to promote appropriate use of the national symbols, while allowing for their wider use by Singaporeans to express national pride and solidarity.

More information on the commencement of the National Symbols Act, subsidiary legislation and accompanying guidelines for the national symbols will be released soon.

This year’s National Day Parade returns to the Padang for the first time since 2019 with the theme Onward As One, which calls on Singaporeans to look forward and move onwards together.

An array of National Day celebrations, including carnival games and activities, will begin at five locations across Singapore’s heartland during the weekend before Aug 9.

Organised with Sport Singapore, the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals will be held at Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands stadiums, and at Our Tampines Hub.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver this year’s National Day Rally speech on Aug 20 at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.