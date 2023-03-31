System issue disrupts immigration clearance at air and land checkpoints for more than 4 hours

Long queues formed at Changi Airport Terminal 3, with throngs of people waiting to enter departure gates.

Long queues formed at Changi Airport Terminal 3, with throngs of people waiting to enter departure gates.

Long queues were seen at the Causeway as ICA warned of delays due to a disruption in the immigration clearance system.

Delays were observed across land and air checkpoints for more than four hours on Friday, due to a disruption to the immigration clearance system.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced the disruption on Facebook at 11.28am on Friday, adding that it “regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers and seeks their understanding and patience”.

The agency said in a 3.58pm update that immigration clearance at all checkpoints had returned to normal.

“We are investigating to establish the root cause of the system issue,” ICA added.

Earlier, ICA said at 2.03pm that travellers at Changi Airport were being redirected to manned counters for immigration clearance, as all automated departure lanes in all four airport terminals were affected by the disruption.

It added that some automated lanes at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints were also affected, but there was no disruption to immigration clearance at coastal checkpoints.

“We have recalled off-duty officers to provide additional support to manage the situation and to ensure law and order,” ICA said, adding that travellers at checkpoints were advised to cooperate with on-site officers and to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

On Facebook and Twitter at about 12.30pm, Changi Airport said that “passengers should expect delays and approach our ground staff if assistance is needed”.

A spokesman said the airport was assisting passengers at its terminals and giving priority to those with “imminent” flights.

In an earlier update at 12.03pm, ICA advised travellers to postpone all non-essential travel.

[TRAVEL ADVISORY] An immigration system disruption has affected the auto-lanes for departing and arriving passengers... Posted by Changi Airport on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Official updates would be put up on ICA’s Facebook page, it added.

Motorists entering Singapore through the land checkpoints before noon had griped online that they had been left waiting in the queue with no reprieve in sight.

In a Facebook group for Malaysians who work in Singapore, several people had posted photos of long lines of vehicles on the Causeway, and of people in the immigration hall.

At Woodlands Checkpoint, a traveller who wanted to be known only as Ms Misha observed that all the automatic lanes were down. The customer service officer left at about 2pm after clearing immigration, almost half an hour after she reached the Singapore checkpoint.

Long queues had formed at Changi Airport as well, with throngs of people waiting to enter departure gates.

When The Straits Times visited the airport just after 12pm, the departure area at Terminal 3 just before the automated clearance gates was packed, with an announcement blaring through the public address system apologising for the delays.

Two queues – each about 50m long – leading up to the departure area had formed as well.

No queue was observed at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2. ST PHOTO: DAVID SUN

