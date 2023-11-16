Dive into life at sea at Navy@Vivo23: What to see and do

The ceremonial sunset aboard the RSS Endeavour. Navy@Vivo23 is free, though some parts of the event are ticketed.

From an immersive theatre experience about multidimensional warfare to a new submarine exhibit, 2023’s Navy@Vivo23 showcases the role of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the importance of the sea to Singapore.

The community outreach event, which will be held from Nov 17 to 19 at VivoCity, returns following a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Touching on the theme for the event, Our Sea, Our Mission, Our Home, the RSN’s Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Sean Wat, said a lot of Singapore’s survival and prosperity is dependent on the sea.

“The theme reminds us that all of this is because we are here to defend our home. The navy takes this responsibility seriously.”

He added: “Our maritime security environment continues to evolve. We’re constantly thinking about how we can stay ahead and be ready for tomorrow’s challenges.”

Navy@Vivo23 is free, though some parts of the event are ticketed. Balloting for these tickets has ended. The event will be open to the public from 9am to 9pm.

Here are key highlights:

1. Under the sea in a submarine

Peer through the lens of a periscope to get a sense of what a submariner would see when deciphering the world above the water’s surface. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI Experience working and living under the sea at the submarine exhibit, which is part of the Shore Exhibition at the Central Court on Level 1 in VivoCity.

Peer through the lens of a periscope to get a sense of what a submariner would see when deciphering the world above the water’s surface, or listen and guess the different sounds that can be heard underwater and picked up by the submarine’s sound navigation and ranging systems.

There are also information panels on Singapore’s submarine story, and how its submarines have developed and changed over the years.

2. Get hands-on with virtual simulators

Have a go at guiding a naval helicopter to a safe landing on board a frigate, or steer a rigid-hull inflatable boat on the high seas – all through virtual simulators at the Shore Exhibition. These simulators are similar to what the navy uses for training.

To land the naval helicopter, visitors will assume the role of an RSN Flight Deck Marshal and use hand signals to direct the virtual pilot. When it comes to riding the waves, visitors will get to put on a virtual reality headset while controlling a real steering wheel.

The last interactive exhibition is a fit check – visitors can see how they look in different RSN uniforms.

3. An immersive theatre experience

Expect lights, action and even some environmental elements such as wind and waves projected on the floor that have been worked into the show. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI Get your heart pumping with this show that takes place in a frigate command centre.

The premise: The audience joins an RSN ship as its crew takes on different types of surface, air and sub-surface threats.

The show not only highlights the hardware of the navy, but also showcases the teamwork that goes into defending Singapore.

Expect lights, action and even some environmental elements such as wind and waves projected on to the floor that have been worked into the show.

4. Speed away on a Fast Craft Utility ride

Those on board can listen to the narrative audio for informational tidbits. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI Those who get to ride the Fast Craft Utility will be treated not only to a thrilling ride and a panoramic view of Singapore’s southern skyline, but also a journey through the country’s maritime heritage.

As the vessel goes past key maritime landmarks such as Tanjong Berlayer, Pulau Bukom, and the Keppel and Brani Container Terminals, those on board can listen to the narrative audio for informational tidbits.

This is a ticketed part of Navy@Vivo23.

5. Making a ‘tadpole’ into a ‘frogman’

The Boat Physical Training demonstrations will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how new recruits train. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI Curious about the training naval divers undergo?

The Boat Physical Training demonstrations at the VivoCity Amphitheatre will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how new recruits train at the Naval Diving Unit (NDU).

Besides showing videos of training sessions, divers will demonstrate their strength and resilience on stage by performing a Boat Physical Training routine. Four groups of eight divers each carry 80kg boats over their heads, as well as do exercises such as push-ups and pull-ups.

This live performance by the NDU will take place three times a day at 11am, 2pm and 4pm. Shows at the Amphitheatre are ticketed.

Third warrant officer Yogaprakash, an instructor-trainer at the NDU, said that the scope of what the unit does may not be known to many.

“So coming down to Navy@Vivo, you can get a glimpse into the lives of naval divers. Especially here at the Amphitheatre, you get to see the journey of a trainee – we call them tadpoles – all the way to becoming a frogman.”

6. Catch the ceremonial sunset, an age-old naval tradition

The RSS Endeavour is still a must-see, especially in the evening when the ceremonial sunset takes place at 6.30pm each day. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI Across the three days of Navy@Vivo23, about 30,000 people have snagged balloted tickets to board the Endurance-class landing ship tank, the RSS Endeavour.

They will see how the crew live and work on board the navy’s largest ship and learn what it takes to operate the 141m-long vessel, which is berthed alongside the VivoCity Promenade.

It also has an S-70B Seahawk naval helicopter on display on its flight deck.

Even without a ticket, the RSS Endeavour is still a must-see, especially in the evening when the ceremonial sunset takes place at 6.30pm each day. Head to the top floor of VivoCity to catch the action on board.

A military band and RSN personnel will march in uniform. When the sun sets, the state flag, the preparation pennant at portside and the harbour ensign at the stern will be lowered to mark the end of the day.