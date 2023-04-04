Divine intervention? Couple get hitched after bride prays at Raffles Place temple

Sometimes, you just have to be a believer.

A Thai woman who prayed to the Chinese god of love at the Yueh Hai Ching Temple in Raffles Place ended up meeting her Singaporean husband two months later.

She and her husband, 28-year-old student Yang Zi Hao, believe it was divine intervention.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Yang said his wife, 23-year-old Pimmada, arrived in Singapore in May 2022 on a two-week holiday, following the re-opening of borders.

According to Yang, Pimmada heard that devotees had their wishes fulfilled after praying at Yueh Hai Ching Temple, and she decided to pay the temple a visit.

There, she prayed for peace and prosperity for herself and her family.

Shortly after this, a relative of hers who was in financial difficulties, struck the lottery, which left her in awe. Pimmada then decided to pay one more visit to the temple just before leaving Singapore.

This time, she prayed to Chinese god of love Yue Lao, in hopes of being blessed with a partner.

Two months later in Thailand, at a gathering hosted by a friend, she met Yang, who was there pursuing a master’s degree in marketing.

Yang said he fell in love with her at first sight and asked her out three times.

Though she “didn’t think much” of him at first, she relented.

“After both of us got to know each other, she felt I was dependable, and decided to get together with me," he said.

They decided to tie the knot after about six months of dating.

When the couple returned to Singapore for their ceremony at the Registry of Marriage (ROM), they made sure to visit the temple to give thanks.

They will be holding their marriage ceremony in Thailand this November.