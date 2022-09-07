DJ Tenashar charged over forged document using Attorney-General's name

Club DJ Tenashar appeared in a district court on Sept 7 after she allegedly sent a forged document to a court of justice.

Club DJ Tenashar, who was sentenced last year to 18 months' jail over several drug-related offences and other charges, appeared in a district court on Wednesday after she allegedly sent a forged document to a court of justice.

The former FHM Singapore and Playboy Thailand cover girl, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, 37, was handed one charge of using a forged document as a genuine one.

On April 5, the Singaporean allegedly filed a letter in court and the document is said to have contained a signature with the name "Lucien Wong" as well as the title of "Attorney-General" under it.

The document had allegedly stated that consent was purportedly given by the Attorney General to institute proceedings for contempt of court.

Details about these proceedings were not disclosed in court documents.

Long will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation and her case has been adjourned to Sept 21.

If convicted of using a forged document as a genuine one, she can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Before Long was given a jail term last year, she was sentenced to 18 months' jail in 2019 for offences including drug consumption.

For her 2019 case, she pleaded guilty to consuming benzoylecgonine, a major metabolite of cocaine and psilocin - a substance found in most psychedelic mushrooms.

Long also admitted to being in possession of psilocin.

In the 2019 case, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers first arrested Long for drug-related offences at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 1 at around 10.20pm on Oct 28, 2015. She had just returned from a two-week trip to Amsterdam.

Officers took her to a CNB office at Bedok Police Divisional Headquarters where she gave urine samples that were found to contain traces of benzoylecgonine and psilocin.

Officers searched her luggage and discovered two containers labelled "Psilocybe Atlantis Forbidden Fruit".

They contained about 42g of a substance which was found to contain psilocin.

Investigation then revealed that Long had bought the drug in Amsterdam and intended to consume it.

Long was then taken to the Police Cantonment Complex for further investigations before she was released on bail.

However, she left Singapore on Nov 15, 2015, despite knowing that she had to report back to the CNB.

She returned in May 2018 after her passport expired and was arrested upon arrival. She was later sentenced to 18 months' jail on March 26, 2019.

Separately, Long was sentenced to 18 months' jail on April 5 last year after she was convicted of nine charges, including several drug-related ones.