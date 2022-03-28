Do I need to wear mask along HDB corridors? Complete guide to Covid-19 rules starting this week
Here's a quick guide on what you can or cannot do from March 29.
Maximum group size to double to 10 people, masks to be optional outdoors
Up to 75% of employees who are able to work from home can now return to the workplace.
Where can you go without a mask: What are indoor and outdoor settings?
Do you need to wear a mask along HDB corridors or in a hawker centre?
Alcohol sale and consumption at F&B outlets after 10.30pm allowed from March 29
Live performances will be allowed to resume at all venues.
There will also no longer be any caps on the number of daily overland travellers.
All vaccinated travellers can enter S'pore without quarantine from April 1, no need for VTL flights
The pre-departure test two days before departure will remain in place for now.
A decisive move towards living with Covid-19: PM Lee's full speech
The changes to rules stop short of a complete opening up, and the Republic will maintain its measured approach to dealing with the virus that has served it well since the pandemic began, PM Lee said.
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: All you need to know
Here is a quick recap of the eased curbs from Tuesday.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now