Do I need to wear mask along HDB corridors? Complete guide to Covid-19 rules starting this week

Do I need to wear mask along HDB corridors? Complete guide to Covid-19 rules starting this week
Mar 28, 2022 11:15 am

Here's a quick guide on what you can or cannot do from March 29.

Maximum group size to double to 10 people, masks to be optional outdoors

Up to 75% of employees who are able to work from home can now return to the workplace.

Where can you go without a mask: What are indoor and outdoor settings?

Do you need to wear a mask along HDB corridors or in a hawker centre?

Alcohol sale and consumption at F&B outlets after 10.30pm allowed from March 29

Live performances will be allowed to resume at all venues.

The total number of cases recorded in Singapore stands at 1,067,157.
6,434 new Covid-19 cases, infection ratio down for 25th day

