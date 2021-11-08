Docs tracking rare disease in kids linked to Covid since early 2020

Paediatricians in Singapore appear to have been tracking a rare and severe inflammatory syndrome that affects children infected with Covid-19 since early last year.

In a letter to the Journal of Paediatrics in November last year, a group of four doctors from KK Women's and Children's Hospital said there was no significant increase in the number of children with symptoms of Kawasaki disease during the early months of the pandemic.

They had compared the rate of incidence between January 2017 and December 2019 with the period between January and April last year, in response to an article about 33 children with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in New York City.

Kawasaki disease, which results in inflammation in blood vessels throughout the body and mostly affects children younger than five, has symptoms resembling those of MIS-C.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that four children in Singapore had developed MIS-C, out of some 8,000 paediatric Covid-19 patients.

A four-year-old boy is in the children's intensive care unit, with his breathing supported by mechanical ventilation.

The others are a two-month-old girl, who is stable and does not need oxygen support, and two boys, aged three and eight, who have recovered and been discharged.

INFLAMED

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts - including the heart, lungs, kidney, brain and eyes - can become inflamed.

More than a year on, research on MIS-C is still ongoing, with many questions about it yet to be answered.

It typically develops two to six weeks after a child has been infected with Covid-19, according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal in May this year.

Some children develop MIS-C after discharge from hospital for the initial infection. In other cases, children who never needed to be admitted for the initial infection had to be admitted instead for MIS-C.

Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam called MIS-C "an abnormal, uncharacterised (and) little-known phenomenon" that can cause permanent organ damage.

He added that the delayed onset is due to the amount of time needed for an immune response against Covid-19 to develop, akin to how someone is fully vaccinated only two weeks after they have been injected with a vaccine.

Dr Liew Woei Kang, who specialises in paediatric immunology, said obesity is the main risk factor for MIS-C identified thus far.

He added that though its cause remains unknown, MIS-C is frequently seen after recent Covid-19 infection and hence thought to be a post-infectious immune phenomenon.

MOH on Saturday said symptoms for MIS-C include persistent fever above 38.5 deg C for three days or more, with difficulty breathing, headache, neck swelling, rash, swollen hands and feet, or abdominal pain.

To treat MIS-C, doctors may administer steroids, aspirin and intravenous gamma globulin to control the "exuberant" immune response and its effects on the child, said Dr Leong.

RED FLAGS

Dr Liew, a consultant paediatrician at the Paediatric Allergy Immunology Rheumatology Centre, said parents should learn about the symptoms of MIS-C.

"While these are non-specific symptoms and can be present in common infections, red flags should be raised if the child is unwell and has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection," he said.

"The best measure to prevent MIS-C is to avoid contracting Covid-19 infection. Thus, appropriate personal hygiene, wearing a mask outdoors and social distancing measures are recommended."