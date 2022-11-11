Doctor in Taiwan pens heartfelt note after seeing caregiver break down over employer's death

Moved by the heartbreaking scene of a helper breaking down in tears when her employer died recently, a doctor in Taiwan penned a poignant Facebook post, paying tribute to the caregiver.

The doctor, Yang Da Wei (transliterated from Chinese), wrote that the man, who was in his 90s, was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was accompanied by a foreign caregiver, whose assistance allowed the hospital to contact the man’s family members.

Dr Yang noted that while the patient had been bedridden for a long time, he had a tidy and clean appearance – a sign that he had been cared for well.

After learning of the man’s death, the helper “could not stop crying”.

She later said that she arrived in Taiwan some 13 years ago to take care of the deceased man’s wife. After the wife’s death, she continued to care for the man.

Dr Yang said he was impressed by the helper’s loyalty, which “transcended nationality and blood relationship”.

He added that his time working in the hospital has taught him that goodness comes in different forms, and he hoped for everyone to be part of “the cycle of goodness”.