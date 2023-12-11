Doctor who allegedly gave fake Covid-19 jabs asks for restrictions instead of suspension

Jipson Quah was previously suspended in March 2022 for 18 months by the IOC, which was the maximum period allowed under the law.

A doctor accused of injecting patients with saline solution in place of Covid-19 vaccines has asked to be subjected to specific restrictions instead of being suspended.

Jipson Quah, 35, who is currently on an interim suspension, proposed to not treat Covid-19 patients, administer Covid-19 vaccines, update the national registry about Covid-19 matters, or conduct any form of Covid-19 tests.

The general practitioner (GP) also proposed to practise under supervision and report to a supervisor to review his work at the end of each week.

But the Singapore Medical Council (SMC)‘s Interim Orders Committee (IOC) rejected this proposal and ordered for his interim suspension to continue on its current terms, in the latest review on Nov 21.

Quah was previously suspended in March 2022 for 18 months by the IOC, which was the maximum period allowed under the law.

SMC subsequently received approval from the High Court to extend the suspension by 12 months, bringing the suspension period to a total of 30 months.

His current interim suspension order is effective until Sept 22, 2024, or until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings, whichever ends earlier.

Interim orders are not a punishment, but are conditions imposed to safeguard the public against potential harm until the case against the doctor is resolved.

Quah has been accused of falsely reporting to the Ministry of Health (MOH) that he had vaccinated certain patients against Covid-19, when in fact he had injected the 15 patients with saline solution.

He is also alleged to have uploaded the results of no fewer than 430 remote pre-event Covid-19 tests in the last two weeks of December 2021 that were not compliant with the rules at the time. This allowed the people who took the tests to attend events with invalid results.

Quah faces 17 charges of fraud by false representation and is out on $30,000 bail. If found guilty, he could be jailed for a maximum of 20 years and fined.

Arguing for a restricted and conditional registration instead of suspension, Quah said both the Attorney-General’s Chambers and MOH are unable to provide clear timelines for investigations and proceedings.

Quah said as he is not the cause of the delays, it would be unfair to penalise him with an extended suspension.

He also said his alleged offences are in relation to Covid-19 measures, and since Covid-19 has been declassified as a pandemic, there is now no threat from himself to members of the public.

Currently, he has shut down all his clinics and ceased practice for 22 months, and has “lost substantial income since the beginning of the investigations”, he said in his submissions.

The SMC said the interim suspension order is still necessary for the protection of members of the public.

While the allegations took place within the specific context of the pandemic, the issues raised concern Quah’s integrity and honesty as a medical professional and relate directly to the clinical setting, the medical professional watchdog added.

Quah’s alleged actions demonstrate “dishonesty and a cavalier attitude” towards healthcare-related regulations intended to protect the public and public health, the SMC said.

In making its decision, the IOC said the allegations against Quah are very serious and grave.

Said the IOC: “The reputation of the profession could be adversely affected... if a medical practitioner who is facing serious allegations and numerous criminal charges was allowed to continue to practise while criminal proceedings were ongoing.”

Merely imposing conditions or restrictions would not sufficiently protect the public or satisfy the wider public interest, noted the IOC.

The IOC also said that any potential financial loss to Quah would not outweigh the public interest in maintaining the interim suspension order against him.

Quah’s criminal case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Dec 29.

He is represented by lawyer James Gomez of Edmond Pereira Law Corporation, while Ms I-Lin Lee and Ms Grace Lim of Drew & Napier acted for the SMC in this review.

The IOC consisted of Chairman Dr Subramaniam Suraj Kumar, Associate Professor Dr Agnes Ng Suah Bwee, and Adjunct Associate Professor Dr Lee Cheng. Mr Kenny Chooi of Adsan Law acted as legal assessor.