Singapore

DPM Lawrence Wong to be Acting PM when PM Lee goes on leave June 13-19
DPM Lawrence Wong will be Acting Prime Minister when PM Lee Hsien Loong goes on leave.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jun 12, 2022 08:16 pm

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be Acting Prime Minister this week when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong goes on leave, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday (June 12).

PM Lee will be on leave from Monday to Sunday.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, was appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister as part of changes to the Cabinet announced last Monday.

It was also announced then that he would be Acting Prime Minister in the absence of PM Lee.

Mr Wong was selected as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation leadership by his peers in April, paving the way for him to be Singapore's next prime minister.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan will relinquish his current political appointments.
Singapore

Minister of State Desmond Tan to join NTUC

