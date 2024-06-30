Dr Janil visits Punggol BTO amid residents' concerns

Dr Janil Puthucheary greeted residents of Punggol Point Cove and took a walk around the neighbourhood.

About 50 residents of Punggol Point Cove gathered as Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Janil Puthucheary conducted a walkabout in their new neighbourhood on June 29.

The visit followed a report by TNP highlighting issues faced by some homeowners who are still unable to move into their units due to outstanding defects.

Dr Janil greeted residents and engaged in brief conversations with them as they voiced their concerns.

However, some attendees expressed disappointment when they were advised to e-mail the MP regarding their grievances.

Resident SB Goh turned up with a stack of papers detailing defects in his new flat, such as scratches on window frames and a cement-clogged pipe.

He had hoped to move in by early September but is concerned about delays in starting renovations until the issues are resolved.

"I will be e-mailing Dr Janil soon," said the 64-year-old engineer, having already submitted his documents to the Building Services Centre (BSC). He added that he has connected with other affected residents after his son shared TNP's article with him.

Despite challenges, some residents appreciated Dr Janil's appearance. "Every coin has two sides," said Ms Ho, a healthcare programme manager. "While we can't expect perfection in new BTOs, I appreciate his effort in conducting this walkabout."

The rectification process was relatively smooth for the 43-year-old, despite not being informed when they were completed. She expects to move in by early-September as planned by her interior designer.

Accompanying Dr Janil on his walkabout were curious residents exploring uncharted areas of their new neighbourhood and others eager to meet their neighbours.

One resident graciously welcomed the group into his three-generation home, showcasing stunning views of the Punggol coast.

The walkabout concluded with residents hopeful for timely resolutions to their housing concerns.