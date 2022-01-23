Dream Cruises not taking bookings for now

Cruise operator Dream Cruises has suspended bookings.

Dream’s booking engine had gone offline, Cruise Industry News reported on Saturday (Jan 22).

The website was still showing “hot deals”. But clicking on a few of the “Book Now” buttons invariably returned this message: “No results found.”

The suspension was for “an initial period of two weeks", The Straits Times quoted Dream’s parent company Genting Hong Kong as saying on Sunday.

The suspension of new bookings comes three days after Dream Cruises said it would continue operations in Singapore, even as Genting Hong Kong filed for liquidation.

The Hong Kong-listed firm is winding up after it failed to secure funding to help it stay afloat, following the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary MV Werften.

Dream’s sister line, Crystal Cruises, has suspended operations till April 29, Cruise Industry News had reported earlier.

It said the World Dream was sailing from Singapore, the Genting Dream from Hong Kong, and the Explorer Dream from Taiwan.

Dream Cruises is one of two cruise lines allowed to operate cruises to nowhere in Singapore. The other is Royal Caribbean, with its Quantum of the Seas.