Driver, 84, taken to hospital after road accident in Marine Parade

The car ploughed into two parked motorcycles before crashing into a fence at a construction site near Block 82 Marine Parade Central.

An 84-year-old driver was taken to hospital after the car he was in ploughed into two parked motorcycles before crashing into a fence at a construction site near Block 82 Marine Parade Central.

Witnesses told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that when they heard a loud crash, they assumed something heavy had fallen at the construction site.

But they then saw the male driver getting out of the car, which had mounted the kerb.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 11am. According to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the driver was taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after losing control of the van he was driving and knocking down traffic lights and an electrical box at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Hougang Avenue 4.

Police said the van is believed to have skidded before the crash, which happened on Monday at around 2am. They added that the driver was taken conscious to hospital.

Investigations for both cases are ongoing.

Police figures showed that between January and June 2022, there were more accidents involving injuries compared with the same period in 2021.

According to the mid-year traffic situation report the police released in September, there were 3,115 accidents involving injuries in that time period, compared with 2,960 such accidents in the first six months of 2021.

There were also 44 fatal road accidents in the first half of 2022, which claimed 45 lives. In the first half of 2021, there were 52 fatal road accidents, with 58 deaths.