Driver allegedly drove over security officer's foot at Balestier condo; police report logded

The incident happened to Ms Kavitha Sandresekeran on June 16 at Skysuites 17 condominium in Balestier.

When security officer Kavitha Sandresekeran tried to stop a car from entering the condominium where she worked, the driver honked at her repeatedly and forced his way in.

The Malaysian said she felt a sharp pain in her right foot as the car drove past her in a confrontation captured on closed-circuit television footage seen by The Straits Times, adding that the driver had called her names.

The incident happened on June 16 this year at Skysuites 17 condominium in Balestier. Police said on Friday (July 15) that a report has been lodged and that they are investigating.

In a video interview with ST on Friday, Ms Kavitha said the car, a black Mercedes-Benz, did not have the condominium's car decal or transponder - which signals the gate to open automatically - and was tailgating the car in front of it.

Her duties include checking every vehicle that enters the condominium and patrolling the grounds to ensure there are no trespassers.

She said the gate is closed from midnight to 6am and only residents are allowed to enter. "As I didn't recognise the driver, I stopped him from entering," she added.

The 45-year-old said the driver honked at her several times and continued to move forward even as she stood in front of it. She alleged that the car went over her foot as he forced his way into the condominium.

She followed him in, then called her manager and the police. She said the driver came to the guard house to apologise to her a few minutes later, after parking his car.

Ms Kavitha said in response that he had injured her and told him to wait for the police to arrive.

An ambulance took her to hospital soon after and an X-ray was taken. She said no fractures were found and she was given a two-day medical certificate.

In the CCTV footage seen by ST, Ms Kavitha is standing in front of the car and gesturing for it to stop. But the car continues to move forward and makes contact with her as it goes past her. She then confronts the driver before the car is driven into the condominium.

She said her right foot remains swollen and she feels pain when she walks.

Ms Kavitha, who lives in a rented room in a four-room flat here, said she is the sole breadwinner in her family. Her brother died three years ago and her parents, who live in Negeri Sembilan, are in their late 60s and in poor health. She has been working at the condominium for nearly three years.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Thursday that Ms Kavitha had reported the incident to the union after seeing news reports of a security officer assaulted outside Giant Hypermart on July 4.

𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿’𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘂𝗺 USE was informed of a case of physical hurt caused to a... Posted by Union of Security Employees (USE) on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Mr Sures Perumal, 46, was allegedly punched and shoved by a man after he had advised the man to put on a mask before entering the building.

USE said there has been a rise in reported cases of abuse. Compared with nine reported cases of abuse last year, it has so far handled 21 cases this year through its customer service centre and mobile application. The app was launched for people to report abuse late last year.

Penalties for those who harass, assault or hurt security officers were enhanced in May. Those who voluntarily cause hurt to a security officer may be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.