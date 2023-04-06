Driver allegedly 'scolds non-stop', elderly women who used men's toilet at petrol station

Was it an over-reaction?

Two elderly women were allegedly verbally abused for using the men's toilet at a petrol station by a man who walked in on them.

Stomper Jasmine said she has made a police report about the March 30 incident at the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 Esso station as the two women were her mother and aunt.

"My elderly mum and aunt used the male toilet at the petrol kiosk as the ladies' was locked," explained the Stomper.

"This guy came in to wash to his hands and scolded them using harsh Hokkien vulgarities non-stop. Both women in their late 70s were shaken and humiliated.

"My mum tried to explain that my aunt needed to use the toilet urgently, and that she was an elderly person, but the man replied that the elderly has no (extra) privileges and hurled vulgarities at my poor mum and aunt."

"They are traumatised by this ferocious act... We hope the elderly can be respected and understood. This man should be warned and brought to task," said the Stomper, who added that her mum and aunt managed to take a photo of him and his car.

In response to a Stomp query, police have confirmed that a report was lodged.