Driver arrested after student, 14, gets hit by car in Punggol
A 24-year-old driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt, after a 14-year-old student was hit by a car at Sumang Walk in Punggol on Oct 10.
The incident occurred around 11.20am that day.
A Facebook post by an eyewitness alleged that the student was hit at a pedestrian crossing while the “green man” walking signal was flashing.
He was unconscious when taken to hospital.
In the photos, a boy in a school uniform is lying on the side of the road with a backpack beside him.
According to the post, he was crossing the road when a BMW failed to slow down, ran a red light, and collided into the boy.
The car had "a big crack" on the windscreen as a result of the accident, the post added.
The witness recalled seeing the boy being “hurt so badly” and seemingly “fighting for his life”.
A lady who followed the boy closely while crossing the road told the witness the boy was covered in blood and could not speak as a result of his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
