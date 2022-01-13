Driver arrested for drink driving after knocking down pedestrian in Sims Avenue

Once again, the danger of discretionary right turns has been highlighted by an accident.

A video online shows a car turning right hitting a pedestrian in Kembangan.

According to the post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the accident took place close to 11pm on Tuesday (Jan 11).

The car is seen turning from Sims Avenue East into Jalan Kembangan. There is no red arrow there to stop traffic turning right.

The green man is flashing for the pedestrian, who begins crossing Jalan Kembangan.

As the car approaches, she tries to get out of the way, but cannot, and is knocked to the ground.

The car involved in the accident was following another, which was also turning right.

A 56-year-old man was later arrested for suspected drink driving.

In response to a query from Stomp, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Sims Avenue East and Jalan Kembangan at 10.53pm.

The 37-year-old female pedestrian was conscious when taken to hospital and the car driver was arrested, Stomp reported.

Most discretionary right-turns are being replaced with red-amber-green arrows, and by 2024, there are expected to be some 1,200 junctions with these signals in place.

There were an average of some 430 accidents at such junctions annually over the past five years, with 40 per cent involving motorcyclists and 25 per cent pedestrians, Parliament was told in a written reply last year.

Watch the video here: