 Driver arrested for suspected drink driving in one of two accidents, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Driver arrested for suspected drink driving in one of two accidents

Driver arrested for suspected drink driving in one of two accidents
A car and a taxi were involved in an accident at the junction of Cecil Street and Cross Street (left), while a car is believed to have skidded in Upper Bukit Timah Road.PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK, SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK
Jul 30, 2023 10:36 am

Two accidents involving overturned cars took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, with one person taken to hospital and another arrested for suspected drink driving.

The police said they were alerted to the first incident – involving a car and a taxi at the junction of Cecil Street and Cross Street – at 12.04am.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 54-year-old male car passenger was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Photos shared on social media show a car flipped on its side at the junction, with a man in a white shirt kneeling atop the vehicle. His identity was not established.

The police were alerted to the second accident at 3.18am, involving a car which was believed to have skidded along Upper Bukit Timah Road towards Woodlands Road.

Photos on social media show the vehicle on its side just before the exit of a slip road, next to what appears to be a knocked-over lamp post.

The accident on Wednesday involved a minibus, car, van and lorry.
Singapore

Minibus carrying schoolkids crashes into 3 vehicles

Related Stories

Bangkok airport director removed over travellator incident

Car catches fire on East Coast Parkway on Wednesday

SMU undergrad missing while on solo Taiwan holiday drowned after falling into sea, parents told

The police said a 27-year-old male car driver suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital. He was subsequently arrested for suspected drink driving.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents, they added.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTSCarsACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC