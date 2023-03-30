Driver gets note about 'parking etiquette', even though he parked properly

Getting reprimanded when you make a mistake is understandable.

But when you have done nothing wrong, getting scolded may leave you feeling indignant and infuriated.

That was how Stomper Miqhael felt when he received a note that asked him to "have some parking etiquette".

Miqhael, who had parked his car at the multi-storey carpark at Block 120A Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, found the note on his vehicle on Tuesday night (Marxh 28), at around 10pm.

The note said: "Do hv some parking etiquette! Your car not that big that you need 2 (parking spaces)!"

Miqhael told Stomp: "Some joker gave me this note about my parking. But is there anything wrong with my parking?

"There is a lot of space for other vehicles to open their doors; plus I didn't even cause any obstruction and I didn't even take up two parking (spaces)."

Miqhael shared photos of how his Volkswagen was parked, and said this is the first time something like this has happened to him.

He added: "This joker got nothing to do. I have been driving this car for four months already. Maybe he thinks this is a joke, but it's not for me."