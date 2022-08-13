Driver killed, 4 other Singaporeans among 7 injured in Phuket road accident

A Singaporean woman has died after a late night accident in Phuket, Thailand, in which the car she was driving collided with a small tour bus.

The Bangkok Post reported on Saturday (Aug 13) that the police were alerted to the accident at 10.50pm on Friday in Mueang district.

When the police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, they found a badly damaged Toyota Yaris and a small white bus with a broken windscreen, the newspaper reported.

The report said Ms Renee Ho Jia Hui, 21, was unconscious at the scene and died on the way to hospital.

Four other Singaporeans in the car were injured.

The Thai driver of the bus and two guides - a Thai and a South Korean - on board were also injured.

All of them were taken to hospital, the newspaper reported.

Preliminary investigations showed that Ms Ho had lost control of her vehicle while driving downhill, causing it to hit the bus, which had taken a group of tourists to Kata beach earlier.

Police are investigating.