Driver parks car on pavement along Upper Thomson Road

A driver has received flak online for parking partially on a pavement along Upper Thomson Road and blocking other vehicles from passing through.

A video of the incident was shared on ROADS.sg's Facebook page titled, "His grandfather's road". It has garnered over 127,000 views since it was posted on Saturday (June 11).

In the video, a white Mazda is seen parked on a pavement next to a row of parallel parking lots that are all occupied.

A group of pedestrians are seen waving at the driver to no avail and are forced to walk in single file to get past it.

The driver is then seen getting out of the car and gesturing at the driver of the carcam vehicle to pass through.

There is no audio but the carcam driver comes to a stop, presumably because he does not believe he can squeeze through the gap.

The Mazda driver continues to gesture at him to move forward before finally returning to his car.

Netizens have slammed the driver in the comments of the post, calling him 'entitled' and 'brainless'.

In March this year, a similar incident went viral after a Rolls-Royce driver caused a scene by stopping his car in Tiong Bahru and blocking traffic, insisting he could not get past another car that was sticking out of its lot.