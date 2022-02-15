Driver rams sedan into rear of MPV for not giving way

A driver was caught on video ramming his car into the rear of an MPV, causing it to end up on the other side of the road.

A Stomper alerted Stomp to footage of the incident that was posted on SG Road Vigilante's YouTube page.

According to the caption, the video was recorded on Feb 11 at 8.33pm in Woodlands.

In the video, the car is seen signalling left just before the MPV in front of it changes lanes.

The sedan then gets closer and closer to the MPV before making contact and pushing the MPV over the road divider.

A voice in the carcam vehicle is heard saying the driver is "very rude" in Malay.

Although the sedan driver caused the accident, netizens praised him for teaching the MPV driver a lesson for blocking and playing 'braking games'.