Driver refuses to give way to funeral bus in Jurong, gets called out for insensitivity
A road user has drawn criticism from netizens after refusing to give way to a funeral procession near Nanyang Green in Jurong recently.
A video clip on TikTok shows a driver of a black Toyota refusing to give way to a bus that was apparently part of a funeral procession.
Several individuals then shout and hurl obscenities at the driver, who responds in kind.
Eventually, he reverses his vehicle into a car park to clear the road for the bus – all while still arguing with the group of people.
Many comments call out the driver for being inconsiderate, though some TikTok users pointed out that the bus was on the wrong side of the road.
