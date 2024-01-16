Drivers at JB petrol kiosk get into shouting match as patience wears thin

Two drivers got into a shouting match at a petrol kiosk in Johor on Jan 13.

Stomper Lau Lau alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that was posted in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

According to the post, the cam car driver said the other motorist took more than 15 minutes to pump petrol at a Petronas petrol station at the Second Link.

In the video, a white car in front of the cam car gives up waiting and exits the queue.

The cam car driver is heard asking the Honda driver: "Eh bro, very long time already eh. You ready already or not?"

This appears to triggers the other man who starts shouting and gesturing at the cam car driver. The cam car driver responds by saying: "I ask you, I ask you politely you shouting for what?"

The men continue to shout and hurl vulgarities at each other.

When the Honda driver walks over to the cam car to confront the other motorist, he asks him: "You cannot wait ah?"

He then explained that he shouted because "I scared you cannot hear (sic)".

The video has since garnered over 135,000 views.

Netizens said both drivers were as bad as each other with one commenting that if the cam car driver can "wait hours" to enter Malaysia, he should not have had a problem waiting 15 minutes for another driver to pump petrol.