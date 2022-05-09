A dumpling that 'looks like boxing match victim'

A customer was looking forward to having a bite at Toast Box, only to be left disappointed by how his meal looked nothing like its advertisement.

Stomper Steven Wong had stopped by the Toast Box outlet at Shaw House in Orchard Road on Thursday afternoon (May 5).

He ordered a Teochew Double Delight Bak Chang with a medium coffee for $7.80.

The 67-year-old retiree was not happy with what he was served as his glutinous rice dumpling did not look like what was advertised.

Sharing photos with Stomp, Steven said: "I lost my appetite the moment I was given my food. The poor dumpling looked like the victim from a boxing match.

"It's not cheap, and to see such standard from Toast Box."

According to the Toast Box website, the Teochew Double Delight Bak Chang is "made with premium glutinous rice cooked in pandan, pork belly stir-fried with shiitake mushroom and spices, chestnut and homemade sweet tau sar made from quality mung beans".

Toast Box also offers dumplings in salted egg flavour.

Each Bak Chang is handmade and cooked for over 2.5 hours, stated the coffee chain's website.

How did Steven's glutinous rice dumpling taste though?

"Not bad," said the Stomper, "but for $7.80, there are cheaper and nicer ones elsewhere."

Stomp has contacted Toast Box for comment.