Singapore

Duo arrested for alleged sale of counterfeit goods; over 1,700 pairs of footwear worth $370k seized

The two men were nabbed during raids on April 15 in Bishan Street 23 and Yishun Ring Road.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Wallace Woon
Apr 19, 2023 08:53 am

More than 1,700 pairs of footwear estimated to be worth over $370,000 in street value were seized in operations which saw two men arrested for their suspected involvement in the sale of counterfeit goods.

The men, aged 24 and 26, were nabbed during raids on April 15 in Bishan Street 23 and Yishun Ring Road by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade, the men can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and reminded the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences.

