Duo charged over alleged abuse of 2mo baby girl found with fractured skull in Sembawang flat

A man and a woman have been charged over their alleged abuse of a two-month-old baby girl who was found with a fractured skull.

Court documents did not say how they are related to the infant, but their names cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect her identity.

The baby’s current condition was also not stated in the documents.

The 31-year-old man was charged on Saturday with an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He allegedly caused unnecessary injury to the infant by slapping her face in a Sembawang flat at around 1.30am on Jan 5.

The 29-year-old woman allegedly caused grievous hurt to the baby three days later in the same block of flats but in a different unit.

She is accused of forcefully dropping the child into a cot and this allegedly fractured the child’s skull.

The pair were ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health and their cases have been adjourned to Jan 27.

For causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Women cannot be caned but they can receive longer jail sentences in lieu of strokes.