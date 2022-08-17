E-commerce firm that apologised for misleading grocery vouchers issuing new ones

Mr David Lim, COO of AnxingTechnology, which owns GaiGai, said the previously-issued Goodwill Disbursement Credit or GDC vouchers would be scrapped.

E-commerce firm GaiGai will be issuing new grocery vouchers to all Singaporeans from Friday (Aug 19), after apologising for sending letters that made some people think the vouchers were from the Government.

The new Essential Goods Subsidy (EGS) vouchers are worth $25 each, and individuals can claim them via GaiGai's app to offset a part of the cost of buying groceries through its platform.

Mr David Lim, chief operating officer of An Xing Technology, which owns GaiGai, said on Wednesday that the previously-issued Goodwill Disbursement Credit (GDC) vouchers would be scrapped.

Customers who had not redeemed them will no longer be able to do so.

The company had sent letters in July to residents in Hougang and Serangoon, informing them that they were entitled to GDC vouchers worth $55.

Netizens noticed similarities between the GDC vouchers and the Government's Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

GaiGai's promotional material also included a Merlion in the letterhead.

Mr Lim added: "Coincidentally, my designer who was designing the marketing collateral noticed it rhymed with the Community Development Council vouchers and took inspiration from them."

CDC vouchers worth $100 were given out to every Singaporean household to use at heartland shops and food stalls this year and last year, with the Government sending out letters about the disbursement.

GaiGai acknowledged in a Facebook post last week that its marketing campaign had misled some people.

Mr Lim said the use of the Merlion was meant to pay tribute to the nation, as his team wanted to tie in their campaign with National Day celebrations.

He added that he had checked through the logos of various government agencies and determined that the Merlion was not used in any of them.

He also claimed the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had encouraged the use of the Merlion logo.

However, a check on STB's website showed that the Merlion symbol is not permitted to be used as part of a logo, including in letterheads used by businesses.

"We are a young start-up, formed by a young team. We're not perfect, and we learn as we go," said Mr Lim, referring to the controversy.