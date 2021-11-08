Easing of Covid-19 rules: 8 things you need to know

MOH announced that some measures ill be carefully eased from Nov 10, 2021.

1. Fully vaccinated families allowed to dine out in up to groups of five

Relaxing the measures to allow up to five fully vaccinated people from the same household to dine out together from Nov 10.

However, it will be allowed only at food and beverage (F&B) establishments that can administer comprehensive vaccination-differentiated safe management measure checks.

Dining at hawker centres and coffee shops remains capped at two fully vaccinated people.

2. More Vaccinated Travel Lanes; Malaysia, Finland and Sweden on the list from Nov 29

A joint VTL with Malaysia for travel between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport will be launched this month, along with Finland and Sweden beginning from Nov 29.

Applications for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will be open from Nov 22.

From 11.59pm on Nov 11, a negative, professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART) result taken within two days prior to departure will be accepted as a valid pre-departure test.

3. Covid-19 patients unvaccinated by choice will have to pay for medical bills

From Dec 8, Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice will be charged for treatment.

This will apply to all unvaccinated Covid-19 patients admitted on or after Dec 8 to hospitals and Covid-19 treatment facilities.

Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice may tap regular healthcare financing arrangements to pay their bills where applicable.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents may access regular government subsidies and MediShield Life/Integrated Shield.

4. Soft recorded music to be allowed at food and beverage outlets

F&B establishments will be allowed to play soft recorded music from Nov 10, but live music and entertainment are still out.

The task force said the authorities will be adjusting existing safe management measures to better facilitate operations for businesses and workplaces.

5. Pilot to test resumption of more activities for those fully vaccinated, such as team sports

The authorities said they will be piloting the resumption of more activities for those who are fully vaccinated, starting with sports and selected Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) events, subject to the additional requirement of testing using ART kits.

The authorities will be piloting this in sports settings, to allow the resumption of team sports for a group of up to 10 fully vaccinated people - including players, umpires, linesmen - to play together in controlled and supervised settings at suitable ActiveSG sports centres and People's Association community clubs from Nov 10.

6. More school activities to resume

Steps will be taken to resume more activities in schools, in preparation for the larger-scale safe resumption of co-curricular learning activities in the coming school year.

The Health Ministry said these are critical for the nurturing of well-rounded students. The Ministry of Education (MOE) will provide more details on this separately.

7. Home recovery programme expanded

The minimum age for default home recovery for Covid-19 will be lowered from five years to three, starting from Nov 10.

Infants and children from three months old to under three years of age will also be allowed to recover at home, after they have been clinically assessed at hospitals to be suitable for home recovery.

All infants under three months of age who are infected with Covid-19 will continue to be admitted to hospital.

8. Medically ineligible individuals to be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures from Dec 1

The authorities said they recognise that there are a few individuals who are medically ineligible for all Covid-19 vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme.

These individuals will be exempted from the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures from Dec 1.

From Nov 15, such individuals can visit any general practitioner clinic, or public or private healthcare institution to be certified as medically ineligible, subject to meeting certain criteria.

They will be issued with a standard paper memo, which should be presented along with a government-issued photo identification card to be exempted.