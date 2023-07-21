 East-bound PIE’s exit to Thomson Road to be rerouted from Sunday, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

East-bound PIE’s exit to Thomson Road to be rerouted from Sunday

East-bound PIE’s exit to Thomson Road to be rerouted from Sunday
The PIE's existing exit 17D will be rerouted via Mount Pleasant Road to make way for construction work.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
Michelle Chin
Jul 21, 2023 03:54 pm

Motorists heading east on the Pan-Island Expressway should keep their eyes peeled when approaching the Thomson Road exit starting from Sunday.

The PIE’s existing exit 17D (towards Thomson Road) will be rerouted via Mount Pleasant Road to make way for construction works for the North-South corridor, which will link Woodlands to the city centre.

Explaining the change in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority said it was needed “as the North-South Corridor passes underneath existing roads such as Thomson Road”.

The previous slip road will be closed, and a new slip road will lead to Mount Pleasant Road. Road users will make the turn onto Thomson Road at a different junction. 

Commuters of bus services 132 and 156 will also board the buses at the new temporary bus stop after Mount Pleasant Road, instead of near the Old Police Academy. 

LTA advised road users to look out for directional signs to navigate the area. They should also plan ahead for journeys and factor in additional travel time, especially during peak hours.

The upgraded screens display station arrival information together with the route map, and indicate which side the train doors will open.
Singapore

Downtown Line trains to get upgraded LCD screens

Related Stories

26 errant cyclists fined for flouting rule on group size

LTA to install escalators at Little India and Toa Payoh MRT station exits

LTA gives early look at seven new stations along eastern stretch of TEL

The 21.5km North-South Corridor, when completed, is expected to ease congestion along major roads such as the Central Expressway and Bukit Timah Expressway.

 

#PSA The 21.5km North-South Corridor (#NSC) will support new developments in the North and alleviate congestion along...

Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

LTAROAD SAFETYPIE