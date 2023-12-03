Eatery in Bukit Merah Central fined, suspended after failing to keep premises clean

The licence of an eatery in Bukit Merah Central was suspended after it failed to keep its premises clean.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on its website that it suspended the licence of Good Eat’s, the Food Shop at 164 Bukit Merah Central, for one day on Dec 1.

It accumulated 14 demerit points within a year and was fined $1,200 for three offences, said SFA. The offences included failing to keep the premises clean and failing to provide toilet paper and soap in the toilet.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

It added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

SFA urged anyone who comes across poor food safety practices in eateries not to patronise these outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or by calling the SFA Contact Centre on 6805-2871, and provide details for follow-up investigations.