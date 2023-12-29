Egg scam targets worldwide users on Facebook

The egg deals on Facebook are not what they are cracked up to be.

Especially with the prices of things increasing amid widespread inflation, consumers are constantly searching for good deals.

And a couple in Singapore thought they found one on Facebook when they saw what appeared to be a good deal for organic eggs.

Typical of a malware scam, the buyer is redirected to a chat where a link to download an app is given. Once the app is downloaded, the buyer is instructed to key in banking details, after which money in the account gets siphoned out.

The Singapore couple lost their savings of $150,000.

Oddly, the egg scam on Facebook does not target only Singaporeans.

Although there is no indication that all the egg scammers on Facebook belong to a single entity, stories of Facebook users losing money to the egg scam come from other countries including Australia and the UK.

As far back as June this year, the people of Norfolk in England had been warned about the egg scam.

In Australia, chartered accountant Hanna Mouhetta thought she was making a saving by buying eggs from a farmer claiming on Facebook to be having too many eggs.

However, she received nothing after paying in August and the ads disappeared when she looked for them.

In December alone, some 132 victims in Singpaore have been scammed at least $314,000 through fake buyer phishing scams.

Singapore police have observed that the scammers would pose as sellers of various services and send victims a link to install an Android application and grant the app certain permissions to access their phone.

When making payment, victims' internet banking credentials would then be stolen by the malware's key-logging function, which allows scammers to access the banking app on the victims' phones and perform unauthorised transactions.

The police advises members of public to take precautions such as using the ScamShield app, enabling security features like transaction limits for Internet banking, and setting up two-factor authentication.

One can also check for signs of scams via official sources such as the Anti-Scam Helpline or the Scam Alert website.

The police also urged people to report any suspicious user to the e-commerce platform and any fraudulent transactions to the bank immediately.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.