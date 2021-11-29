Elderly cyclist falls after knocking into car park gantry bar

An elderly cyclist fell after knocking into a car park exit gantry at the Old Airport Road Food Centre.

In a video clip of the incident that was shared on Beh Chia Lor’s Facegroup page last Friday (Nov 26), the man was one of two cyclists following closely behind a white van.

The first man made it past the gantry before the bar lowered down, but the elderly man did not.

He rode into the bar and lost his balance, falling off his bicycle. The clip ended with the elderly man picking himself up as the other cyclist looked back.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s Rules & Code of Conduct for active mobility device users, including cyclists, on-road cyclists are to obey and observe all traffic rules.

Cyclists have to wear a helmet when cycling on roads and keep a safe distance behind moving vehicles, it added.