Elderly man begs for money at AMK underpass, claims it's for mother's funeral

A man has been begging for money for the past two months at the underpass connecting AMK Hub to Ang Mo Kio MRT station. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Oct 25, 2022 07:15 pm

If you’ve walked along the underpass connecting AMK Hub to Ang Mo Kio MRT station over the past two months, chances are you’ve seen an elderly man seated against the wall begging for money. 

The 70-year-old was barefooted and seated on a stool when a reporter from Shin Min Daily News spotted him on Oct 21.

In front of him were two posters saying that he needed $3,000 urgently to pay for his mother's funeral arrangement – and that he would return the money in three months.

The man said his mother had died two weeks ago, and that he had already raised around a third of the amount. He added that he would stop begging once he had gathered enough.

Shin Min observed packets of tissue paper on the floor, but noticed that most people who gave the man money would not take the tissue packs.

The man revealed that he used to sell tissue packs in Toa Payoh, where he lives, even though he did not have a licence to do so. He had to stop after complaints were lodged.

Shin Min’s article received mixed reactions from netizens on Facebook.

While some were sympathetic towards the man, there were others who doubted his story.

A few comments said it was common practice for funeral parlours to help those in need, and it is therefore “strange” that the man had to beg for money to pay for the funeral arrangements.

Some also said the man could have asked his Member of Parliament or social service organisations for help.

