Elderly man on bus gets abusive when asked why his feet were on the seat

Why do people put their feet on the bus seat?

An elderly man lost his temper after he was asked this by a fellow passenger who started recording him.

Sharing a video of the confrontation, Stomper Robin said the man verbally abused him on bus service 14 on Monday afternoon (May 15).

"I asked the uncle nicely at first why his feet were on the seat," recounted the Stomper. "What if someone needed to sit there?

"I began recording the video only once he started swearing and being abusive."

In the video, the older man can be seen trying to hit the Stomper's phone out of his hand and using the F-word.

"He did that multiple times and told me to come out of the bus to fight," said the Stomper. "The bus driver stopped the bus and ejected him."

The Stomper added that he was in shock after the incident.

"I've been taught that if you see an inconsiderate act, politely ask and point out that behaviour," he said. "Which I did and then it became like that."