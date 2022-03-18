Elderly man charged after he allegedly swung chopper in Bendemeer Road fight

Ng Hui Ooh was allegedly involved in a fight with another man at Bendemeer Market and Food Centre on March 16.

An elderly man who was allegedly involved in a fight at Bendemeer Market and Food Centre on Wednesday (March 16) has been charged with one count of being in possession of a weapon - a chopper - in a public place.

On Friday, Ng Hui Ooh, 77, was also handed a criminal intimidation charge.

In an earlier statement, police said that they received multiple calls about a fight between two men in Bendemeer Road at around 6.55pm on Wednesday.

One of the men allegedly wielded a chopper, and both left the scene before the officers arrived at the scene.

Ng was then arrested within two hours of the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had allegedly swung the chopper at the other man during the fight but did not hit anyone with the weapon.

Ng's case has been adjourned to April 1.

For being in possession of a weapon in a public place, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

Ng cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

He was one of several men who were charged in court this week after they allegedly committed offences involving weapons in unrelated incidents.

One of them, Fadhil Yusop, 37, was handed one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a samurai sword.

Fadhil, who was caught on video swinging the weapon at pedestrians and several cars near Buangkok Square mall, is accused of committing the offence on Monday.

Another man, Mohd S. Muhibullah Said Abdullah, 33, now faces two charges of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He is accused of injuring two people with a razor blade at Block 59 Strathmore Avenue in Queenstown on Monday.

A third man, Leonard Goh Yew Cheng, 27, was handed one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and two counts of possessing offensive weapons.

He allegedly threw a knife at a policeman in Bukit Batok on Monday, causing a bruise to form on the officer's cheek after its handle hit his face.

The cases involving Goh, Muhibullah and Fadhil are still pending.