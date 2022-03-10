Elderly passenger died after bus driver applied brakes abruptly to avoid car: Coroner's inquiry

Mr Siah Keok Tiang, 68, suffered a head injury and broken ribs in the incident on Sept 8 last year, and died on Sept 16 in hospital.

Just as an elderly passenger was about to get up from his seat to alight from bus service 175, a car on the right signalled to make a left turn along North Bridge Road.

The bus driver, who was focusing on the road ahead, saw the car turn into his lane and had to apply the brakes abruptly to avoid a collision.

As a result, the passenger - Mr Siah Keok Tiang, 68 - was thrown forward where he hit the front of the bus.

He suffered a head injury and broken ribs in the incident on Sept 8 last year, and died on Sept 16 in hospital, said investigating officer (IO) Firdaus Suleiman in presenting his findings to state coroner Adam Nakhoda on Thursday (March 10).

Mr Siah's daughter, Ms Siah Hwan Ling, and other members of the family were in court.

The police officer said Mr Siah had boarded the bus at around 11.30am after visiting a dialysis centre in Upper Boon Keng for a health check.

Mr Siah, who was heading home, was supposed to alight at a bus stop before Bugis Cube, which is along North Bridge Road.

As the bus approached his stop, he pressed the bell to alert the driver and was holding on to a pole on the bus while getting off his seat, said Senior Staff Sergeant Firdaus, who is from the traffic police fatal investigations team.

Camera footage obtained from the bus showed a car had moved from the third lane of the road, on the bus' right, before overtaking the larger vehicle.

At the time, the bus was on a dedicated bus lane on the extreme left side of the road.

The car, which was around 1½ car lengths in front of the bus, then slowed down and signalled to turn left to Tan Quee Lan Street.

The bus driver, who was focused on the road ahead, then applied his brakes abruptly.

Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus said: "Based on the footage, the motor car entered the lane of the bus abruptly and caused the bus driver to apply his brake to avoid a near collision."

Mr Siah was thrown forward and hit the front of the bus.

Hi everyone, *Update of 09/09/2021 2.00pm*: We are upset that there were no calls from SBS until we posted online for... Posted by Siah Hwan Ling on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Another passenger, who was seated, was also thrown forward. But the passenger did not report any injuries at the time.

The IO said Mr Siah was in and out of consciousness in hospital. Medical professionals had to also resuscitate him.

He died at around 7.30am on Sept 16.

In court, Mr Siah's daughter asked if there was any evidence of speeding.

The IO replied that the bus appeared to be travelling below the speed limit of 55kmh, at around 35kmh to 45kmh.

The IO said cars were allowed to enter the section of the bus lane as there was a broken dotted line for cars to pass.

Both drivers, who were not named, had valid drivers licences.

State coroner Adam Nakhoda called for a clarification to be made on the nature of one of Mr Siah's injuries and adjourned the matter to later in March before giving his findings on the case.