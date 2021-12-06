Elderly resident clutters Woodlands corridor despite repeated warnings and removals

An elderly man has been cluttering a common corridor in Woodlands with heaps of items, much to the chagrin of other residents.

Stomper Leon shared photos of the situation on the 13th storey of Block 785A Woodlands Rise and said it has been going on for almost a year.

The pictures, taken on Wednesday (Dec 1), show items, such as plastic bags, trolleys, baskets and a bicycle, strewn along the corridor.

Leon said: "Staff from the town council have come down umpteen times in almost one year, but they have no way to deal with this tenant either."

Leon added the resident would scold people from the town council and would snatch his items back from the staff when they were trying to clear his unwanted items.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Sembawang Town Council said the corridor was cleared on Thursday evening (Dec 2).

Sembawang Town Council said the corridor was cleared on Thursday (Dec 2) evening. PHOTO: SEMBAWANG TOWN COUNCIL

The spokesman said: "We have assisted the elderly resident in clearing the corridor on a few occasions and reminded him to keep the corridor clutter-free.

"However, despite the town council's attempts in removing the items and warnings, he would always retrieve the items back and put them back to where they were."

The spokesman added that other agencies are also involved to help improve the situation.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will not hesitate to take further action should the resident repeat the act."