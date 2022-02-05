Emma Raducanu thanks Singapore, says she ‘had so much fun here’

She posed in front of the Merlion, went to Haji Lane and Ion Orchard, got her hands messy at a hawker centre, and yes, attracted adoring crowds when she practised at the Tanglin Club’s tennis courts.

The Facebook photos may look like those of a regular tourist enjoying Singapore, but this British teen also happens to be the US Open champ, ranked 13th in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association, and was BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Emma Raducanu was in Singapore taking a breather after her second-round exit from the Australian Open in January.

The photos show some of the fun things she did, and she even had a cheeky grin at Singapore’s expense, in front of a sign urging people not to order too much food.

She said in the post on Friday (Feb 4) that she had enjoyed the culture here, and added a line in Chinese as well.

Born in Canada to a Romanian father and Chinese mother, she grew up in England, and in addition to her native English, is fluent in her parents’ languages.